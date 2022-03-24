Fadnavis slams Thackeray govt over Covid Centre scam in Mumbai

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday slammed the Thackeray government over scandals in the Corona era. Devendra Fadnavis spoke in detail on the issues of Mumbai Municipal Corporation, health system and corruption in Covid Centers. Contracts for Covid Centers in Mumbai were awarded to companies of political party office bearers, not to reputed organizations in the health sector. These companies had no such experience. Although many patients did not come to many covid centers, the companies concerned were paid 50 per cent, said Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis alleged that the 100 crore contracts for five covid centers have been awarded to the relatives of the office bearers.