Fake Signatures and Stamps of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Found on Applications, Police Complaint Filed
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 28, 2024 05:18 PM2024-02-28T17:18:40+5:302024-02-28T18:02:22+5:30
Fake signatures and stamps bearing the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have surfaced on statements received for action by the Chief Minister's Secretariat. A complaint has been registered at the Marine Lines Police Station regarding this fraudulent activity.
The Chief Minister's Secretariat receives statements and letters from various sources, which are then processed for further action. However, suspicions arose when staff members noticed counterfeit signatures and seals on approximately ten to twelve statements.
CMO Post on X:
मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालयाकडे कार्यवाहीसाठी आलेल्या काही निवेदनांवर मुख्यमंत्री @mieknathshinde यांची बनावट स्वाक्षरी तसेच शिक्के असल्याचे निदर्शनास आले असून यासंदर्भात मरीन लाईन्स पोलीस ठाण्यात तक्रार करण्यात आली आहे.— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 28, 2024
Prompt action was taken, with the Chief Minister ordering an immediate police complaint and instructing office staff to exercise increased vigilance. The police are currently investigating the matter further.