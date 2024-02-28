Fake Signatures and Stamps of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Found on Applications, Police Complaint Filed

Fake signatures and stamps bearing the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde have surfaced on statements received for action by the Chief Minister's Secretariat. A complaint has been registered at the Marine Lines Police Station regarding this fraudulent activity.

The Chief Minister's Secretariat receives statements and letters from various sources, which are then processed for further action. However, suspicions arose when staff members noticed counterfeit signatures and seals on approximately ten to twelve statements.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Faction Leader from Nashik Likely to Rejoin Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena.

CMO Post on X:

Prompt action was taken, with the Chief Minister ordering an immediate police complaint and instructing office staff to exercise increased vigilance. The police are currently investigating the matter further.