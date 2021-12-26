Fans wish Salman Khan a speedy recovery after actor was bitten by snake at his farmhouse

The news of actor Salman Khan being bitten by a non-venomous snake has left fans worried.

"Hope #SalmanKhan is doing okay now. We all are praying for his speedy recovery. Take Care, your fans love you and the entire Nation wishes Good health to you. @BeingSalmanKhan," a netizen tweeted.

"Get well soon bhaijaan. Will pray for your recovery," another one wrote on Twitter.

"Hope he is fine. Waiting for his health update," a social media user expressed his concern.

For the unversed, Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Sunday morning. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged after a few hours.

He's at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday, which will fall on Monday. Last year as well, Salman had celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse in Panvel.

