Fans wish Salman Khan a speedy recovery after actor was bitten by snake at his farmhouse
By ANI | Published: December 26, 2021 03:12 PM2021-12-26T15:12:20+5:302021-12-26T15:20:03+5:30
The news of actor Salman Khan being bitten by a non-venomous snake has left fans worried.
The news of actor Salman Khan being bitten by a non-venomous snake has left fans worried.
"Hope #SalmanKhan is doing okay now. We all are praying for his speedy recovery. Take Care, your fans love you and the entire Nation wishes Good health to you. @BeingSalmanKhan," a netizen tweeted.
"Get well soon bhaijaan. Will pray for your recovery," another one wrote on Twitter.
"Hope he is fine. Waiting for his health update," a social media user expressed his concern.
For the unversed, Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel on Sunday morning. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and discharged after a few hours.
He's at the farmhouse to celebrate his 56th birthday, which will fall on Monday. Last year as well, Salman had celebrated his birthday at the farmhouse in Panvel.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app