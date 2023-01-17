Fares of Nagpur Metro restored to pre-covid levels

After receiving huge response from citizens, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has immediately restored Nagpur Metro fares to pre-Covid levels.

Encouraged by the trend that followed the first week of the new year, MMRCL officials quietly decided to return to pre-covid ticket fares to ensure the recovery of the huge investment that went into putting in place the city's mass rapid transportation system.

However, despite reinstating the fares to pre-Covid rates, MMRCL said that it has taken care to keep the rates for short-distance travel unchanged so that citizens are spared the rod.

So, for travel up to six kilometres, the ticket would cost only Rs. 5, according to Akhilesh Halve, Deputy General Manager, Corporate Communications, MMRCL.

The bare minimum hike is only for those who travel end to end, the 15-kilometre stretch or more, where the fare is going to be Rs. 35. Between 6 and 9 km of travel, the rate will be Rs. 10, which until now was common for an end-to-end journey.

Similarly, the metro fare for a 9- to 12-kilometre travel would be Rs. 15. Halve further added that the Nagpur Metro fare is still the lowest in comparison to other cities. MMRCL officials have maintained the state’s second capital status and have not implemented any hikes, just restoring the original fare. During the COVID-19 outbreak, when there were travel restrictions, the fare was deliberately kept low to encourage people to switch to the metro.