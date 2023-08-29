Farmers' agitation at Mantralaya: Minister Dada Bhuse faces manhandling, several detained

Protesting farmers at Mantralaya surrounded Minister Dada Bhuse, demanding answers for their various grievances. The farmers even resorted to manhandling Bhuse during the incident. A video of the incident has emerged, showcasing the intense interaction as Bhuse struggled to communicate with the agitated farmers.

Farmers affected by the Upper Wardha dam staged a protest at Mantralaya today. During this time, Dada Bhuse attempted to engage in discussions with the protesting farmers. However, amidst the widespread chaos and incidents of manhandling during the protest, the police detained several farmers and transported them to the Marine Drive police station.

Maharashtra minister Dadaji Bhuse speaks to the farmers protesting over their various demands at the Mantralaya in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/x1EzjvIox8 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

Meanwhile, the protesters leapt onto the security nets that had been installed at the ministry. Some police personnel also jumped in to rescue them, leading to a state of confusion. Onlookers, who had come for work, gathered on the ministry's floors to witness the incident.

The farmers affected by the project have grown increasingly aggressive due to inadequate compensation for the 1972 project. For the past 103 days, these farmers have been staging protests in front of the Morshi Tehsil office. Despite their efforts, the farmers claim that the government has not acknowledged their protest. In a concerning turn, the farmers have issued a threat to take their own lives if the government does not reach a decision by tomorrow.