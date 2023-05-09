Farmers' protest halts water supply to Pimpri Chinchwad city, police deployed

Farmers who have been impacted by the Pavana Dam project have halted the water supply to Pimpri Chinchwad city. As a result, a significant police force has been stationed at the protest location to ensure safety and security.

The "Pawnadharangrasth Sanyukth Sangathna" has organized a protest on behalf of the farmers who have been impacted by the Pavana Dam. As part of the protest, the demonstrators have disrupted the water supply to Pimpri Chinchwad City, and they have vowed not to resume the supply until a firm decision is made regarding the rehabilitation of the affected farmers.

The protesting farmers have also requested that the officers and employees working at the water supply office vacate the premises, and they have subsequently locked the office.

The government officials, including Tehsildar Vikram Deshmukh of Maval, Executive Engineer of Khadakwasla Irrigation Department Vijay Patil, Assistant Commissioner Ashok Shete, and Additional Executive Engineer of Pavana Sujitkumar Rajgire, arrived at the protest site where a large number of police forces were deployed. Their objective was to engage with the farmers affected by the Pavana Dam project and address their concerns.