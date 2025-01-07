FASTag Mandatory for All Vehicles in Maharashtra From April 1

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday, January 7, in a cabinet meeting, decided that FASTag will be mandatory from April 1 for all vehicles in the state. Several other decisions were also taken during the meeting.

1. Mandatory FASTag for All Vehicles:

The existing Public Private Partnership Policy-2014 (Public Works Department) will be amended to make FASTag mandatory for all vehicles in the state, starting from 1 April 2025.

2. Amendments to the Rules of Procedure (General Administration Department):

Changes will be made to enhance government administration, making it more transparent, dynamic, and people-oriented.

These changes will include provisions regarding matters to be brought before the Cabinet, matters requiring approval by the Hon. Chief Minister or the Hon. Governor, as well as procedures for the Council of Ministers and Cabinet operations.

3. E-Cabinet Implementation:

Cabinet meetings will now be paperless, with an E-Cabinet policy set to be implemented following today's presentation.

4. Defining Roles and Responsibilities:

The powers of the Chief Minister, Ministers, Ministers of State, the Cabinet, and the Council of Ministers will be clearly defined.

Responsibilities related to the functioning of the Legislative Assembly will also be outlined, including the procedure for introducing bills in the Legislative Assembly.

The powers and duties of administrative officials will be determined as part of these changes.