Father rapes his 7-year-old daughter multiple times

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for raping his 7-year-old daughter multiple times at home. The daughter's mother has lodged a complaint against her husband in the Pimpri-Chinchwad police station. According to the FIR registered the man has raped his daughter multiple times.

The investigating officer said “The accused has been arrested. Further probe is on." The man has been charged under section 376 (punishment for rape).