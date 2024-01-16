Festive Surprise: SBI ATM in Khandala Dispenses Extra Cash, Draws Crowds

Khandala, Maharashtra: Festive cheer turned into an unexpected bonanza for customers of a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in Khandala, Satara district, on Makar Sankranti. Withdrawals exceeding Rs. 2,000 from one of the two machines at the Rajwlibaba Chowk center dispensed an additional Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,500 beyond the requested amount.

News of the "extra cash ATM" spread quickly, sparking a rush of customers eager to partake in the unexpected windfall. Withdrawing Rs. 10,000 still resulted in an additional Rs. 1,000-1,500, leading some to make multiple Rs. 2,000 withdrawals to maximize the benefit. Notably, customers' bank accounts only reflected the actual amount withdrawn, ensuring no personal loss.

The anomaly fueled whispers of a special Makar Sankranti "super offer" from SBI, drawing residents from across the town. Some arrived armed with multiple ATM cards, while others bundled the newfound cash on the spot. The unexpected financial surprise provided a welcome boost to the festive spirit.

Though concerned customers alerted bank officials about the glitch, the rush continued into the evening hours, exceeding bank operating times.