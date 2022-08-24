Fight breaks out between BJP, MVA MLAs outside state Assembly

A scuffle broke out between NCP MLC Amol Mitkari and rebel Shiv Sena camp MLA Mahesh Shinde outside the State assembly as both the Shinde BJP camp and MVA MLAs raised slogans against each other. “All the MVA MLAs and leaders were protesting peacefully on the stairs leading to the assembly.

The ruling party members also raised slogans against us. However a section of the ruling MLAs especially Mahesh Shinde abused us and tried to assault us. We have registered our protest to the CM,” NCP MLC Amol Mitkari said.