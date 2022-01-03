Fight will continue even after Sameer Wankhede's tenure with NCB has ended: Nawab Malik

Minority Minister Nawab Malik has said that the Centre's decision to transfer Mumbai NCB zonal officer Sameer Wankhede was justified. There was a need to put and end to Wankhede's administrative misconduct.

On Sunday, Malik had alleged that senior BJP leaders were 'lobbying' for extending Wankhede's tenure in Maharashtra.

Though Sameer Wankhede has been replaced, the battle is not over. Malik said the fight would continue. An inquiry is underway into the matter. "We will present whatever evidence we have," Malik said.

While working for UPSC, he had obtained Sadguru Bar's license in his own name. Action is being taken in that regard as well. He also hid information about his wife's wealth after his second marriage. We had complained about that too. The SIT is also investigating the Aryan Khan case. "Therefore, I will follow up on the issues raised by me, where illegal acts have been committed, it will be proved and action will be taken against them," Malik said.

If a person is acting arbitrarily while in government service, if he is abusing his authority in wrong way, then action should be taken against him. Malik also alleged that some BJP people were lobbying for Sameer Wankhede. However, Malik said that he would not reveal the names of the lobbyists right now.