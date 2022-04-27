File atrocity case against Sanjay Raut, Navneet Rana writes letter to Delhi CP

MP Navneet Rana has lodged a complaint against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut with Delhi Police. "I am Chamar (SC) and Sanjay Raut is an OBC. He does not belong to SC-ST. Therefore, a case should be filed against Sanjay Raut and his activists under the Atrocities Act," Navneet Rana said in a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner. Also, Sanjay Raut defamed me by saying 420, Rana has mentioned in her complaint.

In a letter written by Navneet Rana, she said, "I was defeated by Shiv Sena candidate in Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and was elected from Amravati constituency. Since then, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been constantly speaking against me. He referred to me and my husband as Bunty and Bubbly.

"While I was at my house in Khar, Sanjay Raut sent his activists to my house and threatened to kill me. The activists also brought an ambulance for me. In doing so, Sanjay Raut stopped a backward woman from leaving the house," he wrote. He threatened to kill me if I stepped out of the house. Not only that, Sanjay Raut, while talking to news channels, threatened to bury me and my husband in the ground. "

"Sanjay Raut insulted a backward class woman. A Shiv Sainik called me a thief on the news channel because of Sanjay Raut, because I belong to Chamar caste," Rana wrote in the letter.

