Financial Dispute Leads to Fatal Stabbing in Nagpur's Shantinagar

A dispute over a financial transaction took a deadly turn in the early hours of Thursday in Shantinagar, as one individual allegedly stabbed another to death amidst a heated argument.The victim, identified as Vijay Chauhan, lost his life in the altercation, which erupted due to a monetary dispute between the two parties. The accused, Sagar Yadav, purportedly owed money to a person named Sujay but had been delaying repayment. This prompted Sujay, accompanied by Vijay, to confront Sagar in Shantinagar.

According to DCP Zone 3 Gorakh Bhamre, the situation quickly escalated after an argument ensued between the involved parties. Vijay reportedly slapped Sagar during the altercation, provoking a violent response. In retaliation, Sagar allegedly stabbed Vijay, resulting in his tragic demise.In the aftermath of the incident, the police have taken action, booking both Sagar and his associate Harshal in connection with the fatal stabbing. While Harshal has been apprehended, Sagar remains at large, prompting a citywide search effort.The authorities have registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC at the Shantinagar Police Station and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

