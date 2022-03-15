FIR filed against BJP leader Pravin Darekar

A case has been registered against Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. Darekar is accused of defrauding the government for nearly 20 years by contesting for the post of director of Mumbai Bank from the same category even though he is not a laborer. A case of fraud has been registered against Pravin Darekar at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Police Station in Mumbai. A case has been registered against Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde.

Praveen Darekar had filed his candidature as a laborer at the time of Mumbai Bank elections. He was elected in this election. The Aam Aadmi Party had alleged that Praveen Darekar had defrauded thousands of bank depositors due to this. A case has been registered against Pravin Darekar in the same case.

Darekar has been accused of violating the Co-operation Act in a multi-crore scam in Mumbai Bank. Coincidentally, Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, had claimed in the Assembly that an attempt was being made to file a case against Pravin Darekar. After that, a case has been registered against Darekar today.