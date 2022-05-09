Fire breaks out at building in Mumbai, no casualties reported

A fire broke out on the 14th floor of the Jivesh Building at Bandstand Road, Bandara (W) on Monday, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department.

No casualties have been reported. The reason for the fire accident is yet to be ascertained, said the Mumbai Fire officials.

The fire officials further informed that 8 fire tenders reach the site and the fire was brought under control.

The incident was reported at 7:46 pm on Monday.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

