Fire breaks out at chemical plant in Maharashtra's Palghar
By ANI | Published: April 21, 2022 12:11 PM2022-04-21T12:11:44+5:302022-04-21T12:20:02+5:30
Fire breaks out at a chemical plant in the Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar on Thursday morning, Palghar fire Department said.
Fire fighting operation is underway. No casualties have been reported so far, the officials said.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor