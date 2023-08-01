Fire breaks out at dyeing company in Bhiwandi, no casualty reported

Bhiwandi city witnesses yet another fire incident. On Tuesday around 4 pm, a massive fire erupted at Mahakal Dyeing Company in Dhamankar Naka Ajanta Compound area. The company, involved in colour processing on raw clothing, faced an intensified blaze due to the presence of flammable substances.

Mahakal Dyeing, situated in the urban settlement of Ajanta Compound, faced a challenging situation as the area was densely populated. The fire brigade had a difficult time extinguishing the flames that erupted at the company. Unfortunately, the fire consumed the company's machinery, raw materials, and paint chemistry.

The area was filled with billowing smoke from the raging fire, visible from afar. The Municipal Corporation promptly dispatched three fire tenders to the scene, working tirelessly to extinguish the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.