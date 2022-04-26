Fire breaks out in godowns in Pune's Kondhwa
By ANI | Published: April 26, 2022 08:02 PM2022-04-26T20:02:14+5:302022-04-26T20:10:02+5:30
A massive fire broke out in five to six godowns in the Parge Nagar area of Kondhwa, Pune.
Ten fire engines are present at the spot.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
