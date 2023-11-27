Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Chistiya Palace building; no injuries reported

A fire broke out in the Chistiya Palace building in the Agripada area of Mumbai on Monday morning, ANI reported. As of now, no injuries have been reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, as many as six fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. Maximum persons have been safely rescued through the staircase from various floors of the 21-storey building. BMC officials indicated that the fire is limited to the electric wiring, electric installations, etc., in the electric duct on the ground floor.

More details awaited...