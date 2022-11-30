Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Sanjay Gandhi National Park

A fire broke out inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Mumbai a civic official said, adding the efforts were on to douse it.

The park spread over 87sq km, home to several spieces of wild animals leopards. The fire broke out around 10 pm, and four fire engines, three jumbo tankers and other assistance vehicles were immediately rushed to the spot, the fire brigade official said.

The blaze was noticed on one of the forested hills and is visible from the neighbouring areas. The cause of the fire is not yet known.