Fire breaks out in rice godown of FCI in Kalamboli

At least five tenders have successfully bought the fire under control which broke out at a rice godown of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai.

We got a call about the fire at around 7.04 am. Five fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire has been brought under control, Chief Fire Officer in Kalamboli Saurabh Patil said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, ANI reported.