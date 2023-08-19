Fire breaks out in two coaches of Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in the two air-conditioned coaches of the Mumbai-Bengaluru Udyan Express on Saturday morning. However, there were no casualties as no passengers were inside the bogies. The fire broke out at around 7am when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - KSR Bengaluru Udyan Daily Express (Train No.11301) was at Sangolli Rayanna railway station in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

According to Railway officials, the train had arrived from Mumbai at 5.45 am and was stationed at platform three of the Bengaluru City Railway Station. At 7:10 am smoke in B1 and B2 coaches was noticed. Immediately a message was given to the fire brigade. Fire brigade arrived by 7:35 am and extinguished the fire, the Chief Public Relation Officer of South Western Railway Anish Hegde said in a statement.

He said the cause of the fire is under investigation. Other sources said fire-fighters broke the window of the coach to extinguish the fire.