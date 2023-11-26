Fire erupts in Mumbai building after lightining

ir="ltr">A building in Maharashtra's Thane district caught fire on Sunday morning due to a lightning strike after heavy rainfall lashed many parts of Thane and neighbouring Palghar district in the early hours, officials said. The plastic roof of the building located at Durgesh Park locality in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi town in Thane caught fire around 6:45 am, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell officer Sakhib Kharbe said. No person was injured in the incident, he said, adding the fire damaged the building's plastic roof."After receiving information, a fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was put out," he said.
