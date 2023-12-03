Fire tragedy strikes Mumbai again, 2 killed in building blaze

A major fire broke out at four Storey building near Girgaon Chowpatty in Mumbai on Saturday night. The blaze occurred on the second and third floors of the Gomati Bhavan around 10 pm. More than 15 fire brigades were present at the spot and the fire was extinguished after around two hours. Two fatalities occurred in a significant fire, while authorities successfully rescued nine individuals trapped inside the building. A video from news agency ANI depicted thick smoke billowing from the building as the fire raged, and the cause of the fire is yet unknown.

The victims, identified as Hiren Shah and Nalini Shah, were discovered during a search by fire personnel. Their bodies were taken to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examinations. As per the police, the nine rescued individuals have been admitted to a hospital and are under observation. The police and fire brigade teams are collaborating to investigate the fire's cause, and ongoing cooling operations are in progress.