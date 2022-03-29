Five injured after fire breaks out at building in Mumbai
By ANI | Published: March 29, 2022 02:51 AM2022-03-29T02:51:04+5:302022-03-29T03:00:08+5:30
Five people got injured after a fire broke out at Patel Building near Mumbadevi temple on Monday evening, said Mumbai Fire Brigade.
Five people got injured after a fire broke out at Patel Building near Mumbadevi temple on Monday evening, said Mumbai Fire Brigade.
The injured have been admitted to the hospital, added the fire brigade.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app