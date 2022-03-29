Five injured after fire breaks out at building in Mumbai

Five people got injured after a fire broke out at Patel Building near Mumbadevi temple on Monday evening, said Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital, added the fire brigade.

