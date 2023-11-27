Five killed in collision between car and truck in Nashik

In a tragic incident near Manmad in Nashik, five individuals lost their lives in a car-container collision on the Ankawade railway flyover. The fatal accident occurred as they were returning to Nashik via Yevla after participating in a religious program at Mhasoba Devasthan in Kundalgaon.

The victims, identified as Rohit Dhanwate, Shreyas Dhanwate, Lalit Sonwane, Ganesh Sonwane, and Prateek Naik, all hailed from Nashik. The collision, compounded by inclement weather, thunderstorms, and darkness, hindered relief efforts, making it challenging to address the aftermath of the tragedy.

The collision disrupted traffic on the route, leading to slow-moving vehicles. The truck drivers involved suffered minor injuries. The unfortunate incident has cast a shadow over the community, prompting authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed unseasonal rainfall over the weekend, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'yellow' alert for the city and its adjoining districts, including Thane and Palghar. The alert indicates the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at one or two places. Light showers, accompanied by thunder, were observed in Mumbai on early Sunday morning.

The rainfall, combined with a cool breeze, significantly brought down temperatures in the city. The Colaba observatory, representing south Mumbai, recorded 9.2 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory, representing the suburbs, recorded 5.2 mm over the last 24 hours, according to IMD officials. Unseasonal rainfall extended to various parts of the state, including north central Maharashtra and the Konkan region. The IMD Mumbai attributes the precipitation to westerly disturbances and winds from the Bay of Bengal. This unexpected weather event has raised concerns and disrupted normal activities in the region, emphasizing the need for heightened awareness and preparedness.