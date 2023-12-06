Five missing girls from Navi Mumbai return home safely

In a reassuring turn of events, five out of the six children reported missing in the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate have been successfully traced, said police. Panic had gripped the community as news of their disappearance spread, prompting immediate action from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Navi Mumbai police. Two of the children voluntarily returned home and presented themselves before the police along with the concerned complainant, alleviating fears surrounding their well-being. The swift response from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, leveraging CCTV footage and technical investigations, resulted in the location of three of the missing children. A 12-year-old from Koparkhairane, who was traced to the Thane railway station area, has safely returned home.

In a similar fashion, a 13-year-old girl from Rabale was located through meticulous technical investigation in the Airoli area, and she is now in police custody. Additionally, a 13-year-old girl missing from Kamothe was traced in Gujarat through technical analysis and has been successfully reunited with her family as of Tuesday night. A 15-year-old boy, who had gone missing from Koparkhairane, took the initiative to appear at the Koparkhairane Police Station alongside the concerned complainant, ensuring a swift resolution to his case. Meanwhile, two girls from Kalamboli, initially reported missing while out to buy a birthday gift, were traced to Virar. They had ventured to Jivdani Mandir in Virar and have safely returned home. However, challenges persist, as a girl from Panvel, reported missing from the area, has been traced, but her mobile phone remains switched off. Investigations reveal that she may have eloped with her boyfriend, a suspect with a history of frequent absconding. Police continue efforts to locate and ensure the well-being of the girl.