Flood alert issued to 186 villages in Vidarbha's Wardha district as rivers overflow

Several parts of the state have been witnessing heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds for the last four to five days. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the districts of Konkan and Vidarbha. After that, the rains have now rested in Konkan and turned towards Vidarbha. Heavy rains lashed several parts of Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola and Buldhana districts of Vidarbha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Vidarbha in the next few hours.

Several rivers in Vidarbha's Wardha district have been flooded by heavy rainfall since midnight. Villages around the river have been warned that streams and rivers are overflowing. The administration has issued a flood alert to 186 villages in Wardha district due to the possibility of flooding. The administration is also keeping tabs on 204 villages.

Sindhudurg, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan have been witnessing heavy rains for the last five days. As a result, the Vashishti and Savitri rivers and Savitri rivers have been flooded. After this, the Meteorological Department has now warned of heavy rains in many districts of Vidarbha. Villages along the river have been put on alert in Wardha, Bhandara, Gondira, Akola, Nagpur, Amravati, Buldhana and Chandrapur districts. The Wainganga river in Vidarbha has been flooded and the Gose Khurd dam has overflowed. As a result, water is being released from Gose Khurd dam at a speed of one lakh cusecs.