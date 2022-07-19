Flood situation persists in Sironcha, Bhamragarh, Aheri of Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli: The rainfall that have been lashing the district for about a week and a half after a brief respite for two days hit again on Sunday. According to the records taken on Monday morning, an average rainfall of 107.8 mm was recorded across the district in 24 hours. Heavy rain has occurred in 11 out of 12 talukas of the district. Due to discharge of water from Gosekhurd and Medigadda, water from tributaries including rivers like Vainganga, Godavari, Pranhita etc. has entered villages along with adjoining farms. Along with this, traffic on some major roads in the district is also frequently disrupted due to the submergence of several bridges.

Sironcha has suffered the most damage due to floods from Godavari and Pranhita rivers. Although the water level has started to recede, there is still water and silt here and there. The administration has given shelter to the residents of the villages which were surrounded by water and now those people are gradually returning to their respective villages. Bhamragarh, Aheri talukas are still flooded in many places. Meanwhile, as the Meteorological Department has again warned of heavy rain for three days, District Collector Sanjay Meena has issued an order to close schools and colleges across the district for three days from Monday to Wednesday.

NDRF team also entered the district

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also reached the district two days ago to help the state and district disaster relief teams to evacuate the flood-affected citizens. At many places, these teams helped to move patients including pregnant women, women with children to safe places with the help of motorboats.



Most of the damage to agriculture

The most damage to agricultural land and crops is due to the continuous release of water from the reservoirs. Its survey work is in progress. So far 6 people have lost their lives in this natural calamity, while many animals have also died. Even the crude houses have collapsed. Its survey work is going on by the administration.