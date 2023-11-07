Fluctuating AQI in Nagpur linked to various factors since Mid-October: MPCB official

A senior official from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) stated on Tuesday that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, has been fluctuating between moderate to poor levels since mid-October. Various factors have contributed to this fluctuation in air quality in the region.

Nagpur city on Tuesday recorded an overall average AQI of 188, which falls in the moderate category. Nagpur only exceeds two parameters, PM10 and PM 2.5, out of 12 categories of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (2009), he said.

The official mentioned that although the permissible limit for PM10 is 100 points and PM2.5 is 60 points on a 24-hour average, Nagpur has recorded levels of up to 200 points, a common occurrence during winter. The official further explained that the elevated levels of these two parameters are primarily due to a cumulative effect and cannot be solely attributed to factors such as power plants and transportation, among others.

Considering the worsening air quality in several cities, the Maharashtra health department on Monday issued an advisory asking people to avoid outdoor morning and late evening walks, running, jogging and physical exercise when the AQI turns “poor to severe”. It said sentinel surveillance of acute illnesses have been attributed to air pollution in 17 cities across the state.