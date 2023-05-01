Flying squads set up in Marathwada to check seeds, fertilizers quality

To monitor the supply and sale of substandard seeds, pesticides, and fertilizers during the upcoming Kharif season, the agricultural department has created 86 flying squads in eight districts of Marathwada.

The region has also established an equivalent number of cells for addressing complaints related to purchases made by farmers.

“As a quality control measure, authorities have given a target of random check of 8,481 samples of seeds, 4,434 samples of fertilizers and 1,505 samples of pesticides. Any supplier found selling substandard items will be subjected to stern action,” read an official release, quoting minutes of a review meeting held on Saturday for Marathwada ahead of the kharif season.

Abdul Sattar, the agriculture minister of Maharashtra, emphasized the need for careful planning to ensure a seamless supply of seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides. He also stated that the flying squads and grievance redressal cells should safeguard farmers from being overcharged.