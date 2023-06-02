Flying to Mumbai from Delhi to cost Rs. 19,000 one way

In a major hit for flight travellers from Mumbai to Delhi on certain routes the 24-hour advance purchase of domestic airfares actually shocked passengers. It was seen that tickets from Delhi-Dubai were cheaper than those from Delhi-Mumbai as the latter were priced at ₹19000 and the former at ₹14000. Passengers were in complete shock and awe when they checked the airfares on the 24-hour advance purchase. On Wednesday, when the passengers checked tickets to fly the next day from Delhi-Mumbai, the cheapest option was ₹19000. This was for a non-stop flight, one way.

They were shocked to see that Delhi-Dubai for June 1 was ₹14000. This showed a difference of ₹5000 between the two. This was not the case only on these routes. Similar to this, one-way tickets from Delhi to Cochin for travel on June 1 started at ₹22,000, while those to Kolkata and Chennai cost roughly ₹14,000 each.The scenario was very much the same for Mumbai as well. The cheapest Mumbai-Leh airfare on the 24-hour advance purchase was ₹22,500 on June 1 and Mumbai-Kochi was ₹20,000. The always expensive eastern and north-eastern destinations were cheaper.

The reason for Delhi airfares being high is not only the absence of Gofirst but severe thunderstorms too. The city experienced severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, which led to many flight diversions. Mumbai saw that the airfares were high for some destinations while they were low for the north-eastern and eastern regions. Mumbai-Kolkata was priced at ₹7,200 and Mumbai-Bagdogra was priced at ₹8,300. The only way to get good deals is to book your tickets at least one to two weeks early. Last minute bookings will result in disappointment.