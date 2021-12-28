Food poisoning: 31 students of Pune institute hospitalised

At least 31 girl students of Nav Gurukul training centre in Flora Institute of Technology, Kusgaon are hospitalized due to food poisoning, said Vishal Tanpure Block Development Officer (BDO), Bhor Tehsil, Pune.

All patients are stable and under observation, added the BDO.

"Students had food at a party on December 25 and were complaining about bad health since yesterday," he stated.

The local administration has initiated the investigation and sent a team to collect food and water samples from the spot, added officials.

