For BJP Workers, Target In Every Nashik Booth Is 370 Votes. Know Why....

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to commemorate its founding anniversary on April 6, as confirmed by BJP State Joint Chief Spokesperson Ajit Chavan and State Spokesperson Laxman Sawji in a recent press briefing. In light of this milestone and with an eye on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the BJP has annouced the 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' to be conducted across the state.

Commencing from April 3 and spanning six days, this campaign has a primary goal of rallying support and active involvement from voters. A central aim is to enhance voter engagement by boosting voter turnout by 370 votes per polling booth compared to the figures from the previous year.

When queried about the significance of the specific number '370', BJP official Laxman Sawji explained, that it symbolizes the historic decision regarding Article 370, spearheaded under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the importance of achieving this milestone as a testament to national unity and integrity.

To meet the targeted increase in votes, the BJP has devised a comprehensive plan involving various proactive measures. These include regular communication with voters, close engagement with beneficiaries, and the installation of BJP flags on BJP workers houses. Furthermore, the party plans to establish WhatsApp groups comprising over 100 members, including the appointment of booth committees and panna chiefs. Meetings will be convened in each assembly constituency, where booth workers and panna chiefs will strategize based on voting statistics from the past three elections.

As the BJP is putting its efforts towards encouraging voters participation and support, the 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' stands as a testament to the party's commitment to fostering democratic engagement and national progress.