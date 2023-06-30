Foreign prisoners allowed e-meetings except Pakistan and Bangladesh inmates

Foreign prisoners, who are held in state prisons for various crimes, face difficulties in communicating or meeting with their relatives overseas due to strict conditions and regulations. However, the Inspector General of Prisons for the state has announced that foreign prisoners, excluding those from Pakistan and Bangladesh, will now have the opportunity to e-meet with their relatives. Inmates will be granted 15 minutes of communication. However, this privilege is not applicable to foreign prisoners charged with anti-national activities, bombings, or serious crimes.

Foreign men accused of various crimes are held in state jails such as Arthur Road in Mumbai, Yerawada in Pune, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik, and Nagpur Central Jails. Foreign women prisoners, on the other hand, are lodged in Byculla and Thane jails. The charges against these individuals range from drug trafficking, online fraud, and possession of fake passports to involvement in anti-national activities, bombings, and crossing the border while fishing.