Former CM Ashok Chavan requests aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindiato for flight service between Kolhapur & Nanded

Maharashtra former chief minister Ashok Chavan requested Union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to start flight services between Kolhapur and Nanded considering the religious importance of both places, Times of India reported.

After the meeting Chavan tweeted, Nanded and Kolhapur are important pilgrim places in the country. Sachkhand Gurudwara in Nanded and Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur are visited by several devotees daily. Therefore, having a proper flight service is a must for both cities. A demand has also been made to change the flight operator between

Nanded-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kolhapur. Flight service from Nanded should be started to Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Amritsar, Pune, Shirdi, Nagpur cities.