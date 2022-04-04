Former HM Anil Deshmukh admitted to hospital for shoulder surgery

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has been admitted to hospital. He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday for shoulder surgery. He was arrested by the CBI on April 1,. The former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 1, last year in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

A few days back, a special PMLA court of the Mumbai Sessions Court had rejected Deshmukh's bail application. As a result,his difficulties have increased.

See ANI's tweet:



Former Maharashtra min Anil Deshmukh on Saturday admitted to hospital for surgery on his shoulder.



On April 1, CBI took custody of the former minister. He was arrested by ED in November last year in connection with extortion & money laundering allegations against him pic.twitter.com/6y078ObQbF — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The federal probe agency will record the statement of the former Maharashtra minister Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.