Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan to Join BJP Today

According to sources, Chavan is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. His party entry will take place at the BJP office at 12:30 PM. BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other senior leaders will be present on the occasion. Former MLA Amar Rajurkar is also expected to join the BJP along with Chavan.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan says, "Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today...I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra." pic.twitter.com/tU9PqiV5js — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Possible Rajya Sabha Nomination:

There is speculation that Chavan may be given a Rajya Sabha nomination by the BJP. This is because his party entry was originally scheduled for February 15, but it was suddenly advanced. The last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha is February 14, which lends credence to the speculation.

Ashok Chavan has tendered his resignation as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) to the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Monday. This development marks the third significant setback for the grand old party within a span of merely two months.

Speculation had been rampant following the Bharat Jodo yatra in Maharashtra, suggesting that Ashok Chavan might assume the role of the state Congress president or lead the Congress Legislative Party. However, contrary to expectations, none of these anticipated appointments materialized. It is noteworthy that Chavan was among the legislators who 'couldn't vote' in the Rajya Sabha elections held two years ago. Subsequently, swift developments unfolded, leading to the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, in which Chavan held a prominent position.