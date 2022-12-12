Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh gets bail in corruption case

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to the former Maharashtra cabinet minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case filed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The verdict was pronounced today after reserving the plea on December 8.

The former Maharashtra Home Minister will now be released from jail after a year long judicial custody in the corruption case and connected money laundering case.Deshmukh is embroiled in two investigations arising from same allegation - one by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for offence of corruption and the other by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the offence of money laundering.