Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Jalgaon

Mumbai Former revenue minister and senior NCP leader Eknath Khadse was admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon after he suffered a heart attack on Sunday. He was shifted to Bombay Hospital with the help of an air ambulance on Sunday evening. On Sunday afternoon, he started having chest pain, after which he was rushed to Gajanan Hospital. Dr Vivek Chaudhari, who is treating Khadse, said his condition is stable. “Now he is off from the chest pain. His vitals are also stable. For further treatment he will be taken to Mumbai.”

For the last two days, Khadse had been feeling uneasy. “He was not feeling well and thus was brought to the hospital for check up. As a precautionary measure, we are taking him to Mumbai through an air ambulance,” said his daughter Rohini Khadse. Chief minister Eknath Shinde directed the state administration to arrange for the air ambulance after Khadse’s family reached out to him seeking help. Khadse was a prominent BJP leader from north Maharashtra who enjoyed a significant hold in the region. He comes from Leva Patil, one of the OBC communities that has a sizable population in north Maharashtra