Former Mumbai BMC Commissioner Sharad Kale passes away at 82

Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Sharad Kale died in Mumbai on Friday, a trust he was associated with said on Saturday.

Kale died late Friday night, and his funeral will be held on Sunday, according to the Yashvantrao Chavan Centre. Kale, an IAS officer from the 1963 batch, was the municipal commissioner of Mumbai from 1991 to 1995.

Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed his condolences over the demise of former BMC commissioner Sharad Kale. Pawar said that he has lost an honest and wise colleague with Kale's passing. Kale was associated with the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, a trust chaired by Pawar, and he was also a trustee of the Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative.