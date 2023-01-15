Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar booked for acquiring flats under SRA scheme

The Mumbai Police on Saturday, filed an FIR against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar family, and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd in connection with the alleged fraud forgery cheating case at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai. FIR registered against former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar Family and Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd for alleged fraud forgery cheating at Gomata Janata SRA Worli Mumbai,” Mumbai Police said in a statement on Saturday.

The complaint was filed by SRA official Uday Pingle. A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and other offences has been registered against Pednekar, and three others, as per PTI report. As per the complaint filed, the police said, "Former mayor Pednekar had acquired a flat, which was in the name of one Gangaram Boga, in the Gomata society. The flat was allotted to Boga in 2008 but Pednekar mentioned it as her property in the 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls."

A commercial unit allotted to another person in 2008 was declared by the private firm as their office while filing registration documents with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), the official said quoting the FIR.Another unit too was allegedly taken up by the firm in 2017 in violation of SRA norms, he added. The official further added that no arrest has been made so far and the probe is underway.