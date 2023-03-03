Former Shiv Sena MLA Suryakant Desai passes away due to lack of timely treatment

Shiv Sena's former MLA from Parel Lalbaug assembly constituency, Suryakant Desai, passed away in Dombivali on Friday. He could not get treatment in time as the ambulance stopped on the road while being taken to another hospital. Desai was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dombivali.

According to sources, the hospital asked the family to shift Desai to another hospital as there was no ventilator. However, while taking Desai to another hospital, the ambulance stopped on the road. After this, it was time for the Desai family to push the ambulance.

The incident took place in front of a hospital in Dombivali East around 11 a.m. on Friday. The Desai family then had to push the ambulance to Manjunath School. Against this backdrop, Desai's son Hrishikesh said that he would file a complaint against the Sai Puja ambulance at the police station.

Desai, a former MLA, was elected from 1995 to 2000 on a Shiv Sena ticket from the Parel-Lalbaug assembly constituency. For the last 23 years, Desai had been living in the Bhagshala Maidan area of Dombivali West.