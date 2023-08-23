Former Shiv Sena MP to rejoin Uddhav Thackeray faction

The Thackeray faction faces challenges due to the division within Shiv Sena, with several leaders, officials, and workers aligning with the Shinde group. In response, Uddhav Thackeray has swiftly initiated efforts to rebuild the party's strength.

A significant move comes as former Shiv Sena MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure plans to return to the Thackeray camp. Having secured victory over Ramdas Athawale in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Wakchaure is set to rejoin his initial political affiliation. His journey saw shifts from Shiv Sena to Congress, and later, the BJP. While Wakchaure experienced setbacks in subsequent elections, he now seeks to realign with the Thackeray group.

His return, set to take place at Uddhav Thackeray's residence, 'Matoshree', holds potential to shape the party's path in times of transformation.