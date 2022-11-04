Four companies submits bid for design-construction of underground BKC station for high speed rail corridor

Four companies have submitted bids for the work involving design and construction of an underground station at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex for the high speed rail corridor till Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat, popularly known as the bullet train project, a National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited.

According to a report of PTI, these firms are Larsen & Toubro Limited, J. Kumar Infra projects Limited, Afcons Infrastructure Limited and MEIL-HCC Joint Venture, he said, adding the technical bids for the underground BKC station station were opened on Friday.

Financial bids will be opened for technically qualified bidders once the technical evaluation is completed, the official informed.

As per the NHSRCL release issued in July, the BKC station will have six platforms, each with a length of 415 metres, sufficient to operate 16-coach trains. The platforms have been planned at a depth of about 24 metres beneath the ground, with the structure being three-level also having a concourse and service floor, PTI reported.