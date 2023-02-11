Four NCP corporators quit and likely to join Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena faction

In a big jolt to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) four corporators quit the party and are seen as likely to join the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena from the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The corporators Radhabai Jadwar, Digambar Thakur, Vanita Ghogare and Hanumant Jagdale four prominent faces of the NCP have broken ties with the party.

Hanumant Jagdale said, In Maharashtra Shinde faction is continuously giving political shocks to its opposition parties. After Uddhav Thackeray this political blow has now been dealt to Nationalist Congress due to which party leader and former cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad is hurt.

Addressing a press conference, he said he took this decision as it was not possible to carry out development works without the support of the ruling party. He said some other former corporators and workers of the NCP will join BSS on Sunday.