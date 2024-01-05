From City of Lakes to City of Leaks: How Thane Is Losing Its Sheen

There was a time when Thane was known as the city of lakes and water was in abundance for this twin city of Mumbai. But as the population grew and concrete buildings took over open spaces, the city has lost its identity. And with that, the residents are now struggling with crumbling pipes and polluted water. The drainage system is in poor state, water quality worsening by the day and water pipes leaky.

A drinking water pipeline managed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Kapurbawdi is leaking and serving as a dumping ground for garbage, raising concerns about water quality. The main storm water channel in the area is also choked, causing flooding in surrounding areas like Pokhran-2, Upvan, Manpada, Yeoor, and Vasant Vihar.

Resident complaints: Umesh Khatkale, a rickshaw driver from Kapurbawdi, describes the situation: "People spit, vomit, and throw garbage at the broken pipeline, contaminating the water. We complain to TMC, but they blame BMC and no one comes to fix it or test the water. The stench and mosquitoes are unbearable."

Contaminated water and health risks: Recent incidents of sewage mixing with drinking water in Brahmand Phase 8 and Azad Nagar highlight the potential health risks. Open water lines, clogged drains, and improper sewage disposal further exacerbate the problem, breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other disease vectors.

Water testing and data: Thane has two water testing labs, but residents like those in Lodha Upper Thane still experience poor water quality. Data shows that while the overall potability rate for the city was 92% in 2023, Mumbra and Naupada had significantly higher rates of unsafe samples.

Dr. Pramod Mahadev Kolge, a family physician, emphasizes the need for regular water testing. "I treated over 15 patients with waterborne illnesses last month. TMC must test water in all societies and residential areas every 15 days," he states.

Thane residents' struggle with water quality issues underscores the need for urgent action by TMC and BMC. Addressing leaks, improving infrastructure, and ensuring proper water testing are crucial to protect public health and well-being.