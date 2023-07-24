"Funding allocated equally to all MLAs", says Shiv Sena MLA; defends Ajit Pawar's role

Due to the statements of leaders from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress party, there is speculation about a possible change in the chief minister of the state. Former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan predicted that Ajit Pawar would become the state's Chief Minister in the coming days, sparking discussions on the topic. However, Shiv Sena MLA clarified that Ajit Pawar will not become the Chief Minister. Additionally, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised further discussions about the political scenario in the state.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat stated that the Chief Minister's family had met Modi, but there was no political discussion. The speculation about Eknath Shinde losing the Chief Minister's post is just a rumour. Eknath Shinde will continue as Chief Minister until 2024. As for putting up Ajit Pawar's banners or responding to the media statements made by Minister Anil Patil or the NCP spokesperson, Ajit Pawar may face challenges, but he will not become the Chief Minister. Shirsat has also made this claim.

Shirsat said, “After Ajit Pawar joined the government and took over as the Finance Minister, funds have been allocated to MLAs of all parties. Some feel that injustice has been done to us, while others feel that injustice has been done to the BJP. But I tell everyone that the funding has been equal for all. Ajit Pawar is unnecessarily defamed, and we also face criticism. Even those who are unaware of the actual funding start to criticize,” he added.

"Being in power means those in power receive more funds. This has also happened during the Congress-NCP government. Ajit Pawar has ensured equal funding to all MLAs from Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP. Therefore, there is no dissatisfaction regarding the funding," said Sanjay Shirsat.