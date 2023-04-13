"Future of those joining BJP insecure": Prithviraj Chavan issues warning to Ajit Pawar amid revolt rumours

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday, April 12 warned Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew and the Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra, and said there is no future for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).He said, "If someone leaves Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) group and switches sides to BJP or Eknath Shinde faction, their future will not be safe."

On being asked about the widening rift between NCP and Congress over the latter's demand of JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee) probe on the Adani row, Chavan said, "In Delhi, 20 parties formed a common front and demanded a probe into the Adani issue. A JPC probe was demanded by all. After arriving in Mumbai, (Sharad) Pawar Sahab gave a different statement. But we are firm in our opinion...Even Pawar Sahab said that he has no objection if the 19 parties want a JPC probe.

He added, "Attempts are being made to break parties, initiate Operation Kamal again, or repeat what happened in Guwahati and Surat.The comments came after the speculations were again raised that Ajit Pawar may be looking for options outside of the coalition after he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday at the Sahyadri Guest House to discuss issues related to crop damage in the state due to unseasonal rains.