Gadchiroli: Chandrakant Khaire alleges EVM machines are controlled by BJP through satellite

On what basis are the BJP leaders and home minister claiming to win 48 seats in Maharashtra, saying they will win 36 seats in Bihar? There is definitely some conspiracy behind their claim. Thackeray group leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire has alleged that EVM machines used for voting in elections in the country are being controlled by satellites. Khaire has also demanded that the country should now have ballot papers instead of EVMs for election voting.

The Thackeray group has launched a Shiv Garjana campaign across the state. Under this, top Thackeray group leaders are working to strengthen the party by holding rallies across the state. Former Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MP Chandrakant Khaire's tour of the Shivgarjana Yatra was organised in Gadchiroli. This time, Khaire has made a sensational allegation against the BJP.

"We have already been demanding that EVM machines should not be used, and ballot papers should be required. Amit Shah makes big announcements. At what point do they say that we will win 48 seats in Maharashtra and 36 seats in Bihar? Now the public will not accept it. It's all being controlled by satellites. So we don't want EVM machines. We want a ballot paper," demanded Chandrakant Khaire.

"The people of Maharashtra are suffering. The Mindhe group has done a lousy job of breaking the Shiv Sena. Fadnavis has made them strong. It's not a development job. No jobs. Inflation increased. Despite this, the Mindhe group is made strong. That's what I have come here to say," said Chandrakant Khaire in Gadchiroli.